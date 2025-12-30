You can now use polls in group chats on Arattai

Indian messaging platform Arattai has launched a series of feature updates, including polls for group chats and a new "Clear the clutter" option. The move comes as a response to WhatsApp 's recent additions and is aimed at improving user control over chats and messages. The updates are particularly relevant in large group conversations where messages can pile up quickly.

User convenience Polls feature simplifies group coordination The new polls feature in Arattai lets users create quick questionnaires within ongoing group chats. Participants can vote directly in the chat, removing the need for separate messages or third-party tools to gather opinions. The feature is designed to simplify everyday coordination tasks such as deciding meeting times, travel plans, or group activities.

Poll functionality Real-time updates keep discussions organized Once created, the results of the polls update in real-time as members cast their votes. This feature keeps discussions organized and reduces message clutter. Arattai's official X account announced the feature with a festive touch, calling it "a little Christmas gift for your group chats."