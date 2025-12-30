LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / You can now use polls in group chats on Arattai
Summarize
You can now use polls in group chats on Arattai
The updates are particularly relevant in large group conversations

You can now use polls in group chats on Arattai

By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 30, 2025
01:31 pm
What's the story

Indian messaging platform Arattai has launched a series of feature updates, including polls for group chats and a new "Clear the clutter" option. The move comes as a response to WhatsApp's recent additions and is aimed at improving user control over chats and messages. The updates are particularly relevant in large group conversations where messages can pile up quickly.

User convenience

Polls feature simplifies group coordination

The new polls feature in Arattai lets users create quick questionnaires within ongoing group chats. Participants can vote directly in the chat, removing the need for separate messages or third-party tools to gather opinions. The feature is designed to simplify everyday coordination tasks such as deciding meeting times, travel plans, or group activities.

Poll functionality

Real-time updates keep discussions organized

Once created, the results of the polls update in real-time as members cast their votes. This feature keeps discussions organized and reduces message clutter. Arattai's official X account announced the feature with a festive touch, calling it "a little Christmas gift for your group chats."

Inbox tidying

'Clear the clutter' feature for message cleanup

Along with polls, Arattai has also introduced a facility called "Clear the clutter." This tool lets the users remove unwanted messages locally, without affecting the chat history for others in the conversation. The feature is aimed at users who want to clean their inboxes without deleting whole chats, especially in active groups where media files and forwarded messages can quickly fill up storage and visibility.