Arizona State University test may spot autism at age 2
Scientists at Arizona State University have created a simple urine test that could help spot signs of autism in children starting at age two.
Published June 2, 2026, this study found certain chemicals in urine (linked to gut bacteria) were much higher in autistic children.
This new approach could make it possible to catch autism earlier and get support started sooner.
Urine test could speed diagnosis
Right now, autism is usually diagnosed through behavioral checks, which can take time and delay help.
The new urine test correctly identified about 90% of autistic children and produced no false positives in the control group—a big deal for early screening.
While more research is needed before it's used everywhere, this could one day work alongside current methods to help families get answers faster.