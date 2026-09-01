Arkasa finishes 27-day Vyomsetu space analog mission in Poland

Vyomsetu was all about figuring out how people handle isolation and stress during long missions, like those to the Moon or deep space.

The team explored how habitat design (think room shapes and acoustics), AI-assisted decision-making, and even caring for plants can influence mood, stress, fatigue, and psychological well-being during isolation.

Vyomsetu was aimed at building experience relevant to India's human spaceflight programs, including Gaganyaan and future lunar exploration.