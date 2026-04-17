Artemis 2 crew begin moonwalk training after April 11 splashdown

Artemis 2 rehearses low gravity maneuvers

The team is practicing on rocky terrain that mimic the Moon's surface, working out how to move and handle gear in low gravity.

Their drills are all about turning what they learned from Artemis 2 into real skills for upcoming missions, especially Artemis 3, which aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.

Hansen noted that they are pushing through these sessions while the experience is still fresh.