Artemis 2 made 1st call to ISS from deep space
Technology
On April 7, 2026, NASA's Artemis 2 crew made a record-breaking call to the International Space Station (ISS) from over 373367km away, making them the first humans to chat with the ISS while in deep space.
The moment was captured in audio and celebrated as a big step for staying connected during deep space missions.
Hansen, Koch swap stories and meals
During the call, Jeremy Hansen shared his excitement about his very first spaceflight, while Christina Koch reflected on how her time living and working on the ISS helps shape today's lunar missions.
The conversation wrapped up with everyone trading stories and even meals (spicy green beans included), highlighting just how much teamwork matters, even when you're far from home.