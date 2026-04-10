Artemis 2 Orion set to splash down near San Diego

Service module jettison, plasma blackout, parachutes

Orion's descent will be packed with precision: first, it will ditch its service module and hit the atmosphere at nearly 38640km/h.

There will even be a six-minute blackout as plasma surrounds the capsule — pretty wild!

Then at about 22,000 feet, parachutes will deploy to slow everything down for a safe ocean landing.

Recovery teams will be ready and waiting to bring everyone back on land. Mission accomplished!