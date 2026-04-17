Artemis II astronauts face frequent warning alarms during Moon mission
Technology
Artemis II, which flew in April 2026, sent astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
But even during the mission, the crew has been dealing with some pretty real challenges, like frequent warning alarms interrupting their sleep in flight.
Artemis II alarms forced spacecraft inspection
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen said that while these alarms aren't dangerous, they keep everyone in a constant state of heightened alertness, kind of like when your smoke alarm goes off at home and you have to check it out just in case.
During the mission, a fire alarm forced the team to inspect their spacecraft thoroughly, reminding everyone how seriously safety is taken in space where even small issues can be a big deal.