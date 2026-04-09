Artemis II astronauts return from moon, hold press conference Wednesday

Artemis II observations guide future exploration

Instead of just relying on machines, these astronauts are sending back real-time observations from over 402335km away.

Their fresh perspective is already sparking lively discussions at Mission Control in Houston.

As Christina Koch put it, the moon acts as a witness plate for learning about our solar system, a poetic way of saying there's a lot we can discover up there.

The data they collect will help pick future landing spots and shape plans for exploring both the moon and maybe even Mars someday.