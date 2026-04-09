Artemis II astronauts return from moon, hold press conference Wednesday
NASA's Artemis II astronauts, Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover, are about to make history with a press conference held on Wednesday.
Right now, they're traveling back from the far side of the moon inside the Orion spacecraft after launching from Florida last week.
This mission is a big step in NASA's plan to get humans back on the moon by 2028.
Artemis II observations guide future exploration
Instead of just relying on machines, these astronauts are sending back real-time observations from over 402335km away.
Their fresh perspective is already sparking lively discussions at Mission Control in Houston.
As Christina Koch put it, the moon acts as a witness plate for learning about our solar system, a poetic way of saying there's a lot we can discover up there.
The data they collect will help pick future landing spots and shape plans for exploring both the moon and maybe even Mars someday.