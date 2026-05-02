Artemis II astronauts say Nutella kept its flavor in microgravity
Technology
Turns out, even in space, astronauts crave a taste of home.
The Artemis II crew shared that Nutella has become an unexpected comfort food aboard the mission.
Despite microgravity changing how things taste, Nutella kept its classic flavor, offering a sweet reminder of Earth when they needed it most.
Nutella snacks boost Artemis II morale
Pairing Nutella with tortillas, the crew found fun ways to enjoy their treat.
One astronaut even earned the nickname "Nutella artist" for his inventive snack skills and floating chocolate spreads.
For them, having familiar foods like this isn't just tasty; it's a real mood booster during long days far from home.