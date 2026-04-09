Artemis II astronauts wore Omega X-33 Speedmasters on April 1

Victor Glover wore Omega Speedmaster Professional

Astronaut Victor Glover also wore a classic mechanical Omega Speedmaster Professional as a nod to its Apollo mission legacy.

The Speedmaster has been trusted by NASA since the 1960s and famously helped save Apollo 13 by timing crucial maneuvers.

Other legendary space watches, like Dave Scott's Bulova and Edgar Mitchell's Rolex, have also become prized pieces of space history.