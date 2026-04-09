Artemis II astronauts wore Omega X-33 Speedmasters on April 1
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew blasted off on April 1, 2026, sporting Omega X-33 Speedmasters, watches built in the 1990s for space travel.
These tough, analog-digital timepieces are standard gear for astronauts because they keep ticking even when digital displays might fail.
Victor Glover wore Omega Speedmaster Professional
Astronaut Victor Glover also wore a classic mechanical Omega Speedmaster Professional as a nod to its Apollo mission legacy.
The Speedmaster has been trusted by NASA since the 1960s and famously helped save Apollo 13 by timing crucial maneuvers.
Other legendary space watches, like Dave Scott's Bulova and Edgar Mitchell's Rolex, have also become prized pieces of space history.