Artemis II crew discuss lunar trip on 'The Tonight Show' Technology May 02, 2026

NASA's Artemis II astronauts recently stopped by The Tonight Show to chat about their historic trip around the Moon, the first crewed lunar journey in over 50 years.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen shared how surreal it was to see Earth as just a "tiny" speck from space, reminding them how fragile our planet really is.