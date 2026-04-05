Artemis II crew heading for Moon releases Blue Marble photo

Orion splashdown planned April 10 2026

Besides sharing their view (and a few images, shout-out to Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman), the crew is making history as part of the first human trip beyond low Earth orbit since 1972.

While they're not landing on the Moon yet, this mission sets up bigger lunar plans for 2028.

The Orion spacecraft is set to splash down near San Diego on April 10, 2026.