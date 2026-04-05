Artemis II crew heading for Moon releases Blue Marble photo
Technology
NASA's Artemis II astronauts, currently heading for the Moon, just released some incredible Earth photos—including a fresh take on the legendary "Blue Marble" shot from Apollo 17.
This time, you can spot northern Africa and parts of Spain and Portugal in crisp detail.
Orion splashdown planned April 10 2026
Besides sharing their view (and a few images, shout-out to Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman), the crew is making history as part of the first human trip beyond low Earth orbit since 1972.
While they're not landing on the Moon yet, this mission sets up bigger lunar plans for 2028.
The Orion spacecraft is set to splash down near San Diego on April 10, 2026.