Artemis II crew proposes craters named after Carroll and Integrity Technology Apr 09, 2026

As Artemis II wraps up its journey with a splashdown near San Diego, Commander Reid Wiseman shared that his crew has proposed naming a lunar crater after his late wife, Carroll.

He said, "Just for me personally, that was kind of the pinnacle moment of the mission for me," Wiseman said.

The team also suggested naming another crater after their spacecraft, Integrity.