Artemis II crew proposes craters named after Carroll and Integrity
Technology
As Artemis II wraps up its journey with a splashdown near San Diego, Commander Reid Wiseman shared that his crew has proposed naming a lunar crater after his late wife, Carroll.
He said, "Just for me personally, that was kind of the pinnacle moment of the mission for me," Wiseman said.
The team also suggested naming another crater after their spacecraft, Integrity.
Artemis II marks NASA Moon return
The Carroll Crater sits on the Moon's left limb, while Integrity Crater is on the far side.
Launched in April, this mission is NASA's big step back to the Moon since 1972.
After testing key systems for future lunar trips, Artemis II will finish with a water landing at 8:07pm EST.