Artemis II launches April 2026 while Chandrayaan explores south pole
Technology
Big things are happening on the Moon front!
NASA's Artemis II is set to launch in April 2026, sending astronauts around the Moon and opening doors for future space adventures.
On the other side, India's Chandrayaan missions have been making waves by exploring the Moon's South Pole and changing how scientists see our lunar neighbor.
Chandrayaan-3 finds aluminum calcium iron sulfur
Chandrayaan-3 has helped uncover elements like aluminum, calcium, iron, and sulfur on the Moon: clues that help us understand its history and resources.
Its temperature readings could shape how we plan future missions.
Up next is Chandrayaan-4, which aims to bring back actual lunar samples.
Both Artemis and Chandrayaan are all about using the Moon as a launchpad for even bigger journeys (think Mars someday)!