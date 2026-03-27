Artemis II launches April 2026 while Chandrayaan explores south pole

Chandrayaan-3 finds aluminum calcium iron sulfur

Chandrayaan-3 has helped uncover elements like aluminum, calcium, iron, and sulfur on the Moon: clues that help us understand its history and resources.

Its temperature readings could shape how we plan future missions.

Up next is Chandrayaan-4, which aims to bring back actual lunar samples.

Both Artemis and Chandrayaan are all about using the Moon as a launchpad for even bigger journeys (think Mars someday)!