Artemis II succeeds amid NASA budget controversy, 10,000 science exits Technology Apr 10, 2026

NASA just pulled off a successful Artemis II lunar flyby, a huge deal for space fans. But behind the scenes, things aren't so smooth.

A Senate report says NASA jumped the gun on its 2026 budget, causing political headaches and money problems.

The fallout? More than 10,000 doctoral-trained experts in science have left their jobs last year across the federal workforce, making it clear all is not well at the agency.