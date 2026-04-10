Artemis II succeeds amid NASA budget controversy, 10,000 science exits
NASA just pulled off a successful Artemis II lunar flyby, a huge deal for space fans. But behind the scenes, things aren't so smooth.
A Senate report says NASA jumped the gun on its 2026 budget, causing political headaches and money problems.
The fallout? More than 10,000 doctoral-trained experts in science have left their jobs last year across the federal workforce, making it clear all is not well at the agency.
Kate Marvel quits NASA, cites politics
NASA scientist Kate Marvel has called out the Trump administration for slashing science funding and prioritizing oil and gas over climate research.
She resigned in protest, saying that if we ignore real science, space missions risk becoming just "pretty pictures" instead of helping us understand Earth's challenges.
Her departure highlights how political interference is pushing top talent out of NASA.