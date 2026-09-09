Artemis II's Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover become emeritus astronauts
Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover, the commander and pilot from NASA's record-setting Artemis II mission, are leaving active spaceflight to become emeritus astronauts.
Instead of flying, they'll now mentor future crews and help shape upcoming lunar missions, a big shift after their epic 2026 trip around the Moon.
Victor Glover joins Cal Poly leadership
Victor Glover has started a leadership role at Cal Poly, aiming to inspire students in science and engineering.
Wiseman is also moving to emeritus status this month, though his next steps are still under wraps.
With Wiseman and Glover moving to emeritus status, Christina Koch is now the only active Artemis II astronaut.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised Wiseman and Glover, saying, "Together, they took on one of the most challenging missions in human spaceflight and helped return America to the lunar environment," and "I'm grateful they will continue sharing what they learned."