Artemis II's Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover become emeritus astronauts

Victor Glover has started a leadership role at Cal Poly, aiming to inspire students in science and engineering.

Wiseman is also moving to emeritus status this month, though his next steps are still under wraps.

With Wiseman and Glover moving to emeritus status, Christina Koch is now the only active Artemis II astronaut.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised Wiseman and Glover, saying, "Together, they took on one of the most challenging missions in human spaceflight and helped return America to the lunar environment," and "I'm grateful they will continue sharing what they learned."