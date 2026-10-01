A.S. Kiran Kumar: AI machine learning robotics reshape India's space
Former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar says AI, machine learning, and robotics are set to shake up space exploration, and open doors for students, startups, and private companies.
Speaking at Srinivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies, he encouraged everyone to see these tools as a chance to get involved in India's growing space scene.
A.S. Kiran Kumar highlights AI uses
Kumar pointed out how India's big missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan show what's possible when tech meets vision.
He credits Dr. Vikram Sarabhai for setting the stage and highlights how AI is already helping with satellite data, navigation, and disaster response.
His advice? Focus on core skills (AI should help scientists, not replace them) so you can be part of India's next wave of space achievements.