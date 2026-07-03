Centre to summon Meta over child abuse ads on Instagram

Denial of intent

'No system is perfect,' admits Meta

Meta also denied the allegation that it knowingly targeted such ads to users with an interest in child abuse material. The company admitted that "no system is perfect, and our review process may not detect all policy violations." It added that it continues to use detection technology on ads after they go live and reports apparent child exploitation cases to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), as required by law.