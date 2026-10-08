Ashwini Vaishnaw: India to launch AI regulation paper next month
Technology
India is about to drop a consultation paper on AI regulation next month, according to IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The focus? Making sure AI is safe and keeps people at the center of everything.
As Vaishnaw put it, "Humanity has to be the most important part of this aspect."
Paper addresses safety, deepfakes, industry input
The document will tackle things like keeping AI safe, helping people pick up new tech skills, and making sure everyone benefits, not just a few.
It'll also look at how to handle deepfakes and misinformation, plus consider how AI can affect mental health.
Industry voices will play a big role in shaping these future rules so that AI stays trustworthy for everyone.