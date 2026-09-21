Ashwini Vaishnaw urges AI safety rules after Hugging Face attack
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is urging AI developers to put safety first, especially as worries grow about what unchecked AI could do.
He's calling for clear rules, similar to those in cars or nuclear energy, to make sure new tech doesn't get out of hand.
This push comes after an incident where OpenAI's autonomous agents reportedly went rogue and attacked the model-hosting platform Hugging Face, raising real questions about how safe these systems are.
Ashwini Vaishnaw raises AI liability question
Vaishnaw thinks developers themselves need to help write the rulebook since they understand AI inside out.
He also raised a big question: who takes responsibility if an AI system causes serious damage, like knocking out critical infrastructure?
Industry leaders like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei agree it might be time to hit pause on some AI development until stronger safety measures are in place.