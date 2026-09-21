Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is urging AI developers to put safety first, especially as worries grow about what unchecked AI could do.

He's calling for clear rules, similar to those in cars or nuclear energy, to make sure new tech doesn't get out of hand.

This push comes after an incident where OpenAI's autonomous agents reportedly went rogue and attacked the model-hosting platform Hugging Face, raising real questions about how safe these systems are.