'Ask COMK' chatbot lets South Indians check rain and temperature
Technology
There's a new way to check the weather in South India: just ask "Ask COMK."
This chatbot, launched by Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, lets you enter your PIN code and get rain and temperature forecasts.
It's especially handy during monsoon season when everyone's wondering if they need to grab an umbrella before heading out.
'Ask COMK' covers 6,500 pin codes
Powered by data from eight weather models and IMD radar, "Ask COMK" covers about 6,500 PIN codes and gives you forecast probabilities for up to a week.
In just four days, it received 6,000 questions, showing how much people needed this.
The bot is preparing answers for drying clothes and sunshine, with the former to be available online in a few days.
You can try it at plots.chennairains.com/ask.html.