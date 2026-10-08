ASOS confirms breach after employee account access, shares drop 10%
Technology
ASOS just confirmed a data breach after hackers got into an employee account, causing the company's shares to drop about 10%.
Users saw "Asos hacked" alerts pop up on their app, but ASOS says no passwords or payment card details were accessed, which is at least some relief.
ASOS locks platforms, engages cyber experts
Right after discovering the breach, Asos locked down its platforms and brought in cyber experts and law enforcement.
The Telegram channel operated by the purported hackers, who have named themselves the Xuanye Group, told users on Telegram that they didn't take any payment info.
Asos is keeping customers updated and reminding everyone not to trust random messages asking for account details.