Assam University team rediscovers rare Rungia mastersii in Jatinga Hills
Technology
A team from Assam University just rediscovered Rungia mastersii, a rare flowering plant, in the Jatinga Hills.
This plant had not been seen since the 1800s and was thought to be lost for good until now.
Only about 40 plants were spotted, so it could use some protection.
Rediscovery underscores research and conservation needs
The Jatinga Hills are packed with unique plants that scientists are still learning about.
Finding Rungia mastersii again shows why exploring these wild areas is so important. It helps us understand what is out there and how to protect it.
Plus, this discovery might spark more research and conservation efforts to keep rare species like this around for the future.