Asteroid Ryugu has building blocks of life: Scientists
Technology
Big news from space: scientists have discovered all five of the genetic "letters" needed for DNA and RNA: adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine, and uracil on samples from asteroid Ryugu.
These tiny pieces were brought back to Earth by Japan's Hayabusa-2 mission, showing that the ingredients for life aren't just an Earth thing.
Research team cautions against jumping to conclusions about extraterrestrial life
Finding these building blocks on an asteroid suggests that space rocks like Ryugu might have delivered some of life's key ingredients to early Earth.
As Toshiki Koga of JAMSTEC put it, this does not mean that life existed on Ryugu.