Asteroid Ryugu has building blocks of life: Scientists Technology Mar 20, 2026

Big news from space: scientists have discovered all five of the genetic "letters" needed for DNA and RNA: adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine, and uracil on samples from asteroid Ryugu.

These tiny pieces were brought back to Earth by Japan's Hayabusa-2 mission, showing that the ingredients for life aren't just an Earth thing.