Asteroid YU15 zooms past Earth at 33796km per hour Technology Feb 21, 2026

On February 20, asteroid 2025 YU15—a space rock about the size of a football field—zipped by Earth at over 33796km per hour.

It got as close as 3.66 million miles away, but NASA said there was no immediate threat since it didn't meet the criteria for a hazardous approach.