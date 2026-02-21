Asteroid YU15 zooms past Earth at 33796km per hour
On February 20, asteroid 2025 YU15—a space rock about the size of a football field—zipped by Earth at over 33796km per hour.
It got as close as 3.66 million miles away, but NASA said there was no immediate threat since it didn't meet the criteria for a hazardous approach.
YU15 is part of Aten group
YU15 is part of the Aten group, a set of asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and are tracked closely by scientists worldwide.
Even when these flybys are safe, experts keep an eye on them to fine-tune predictions and boost our planetary defense game.
NASA is working on planetary defense
NASA is monitoring near-Earth objects, and researchers are studying ways to deflect asteroids.
Plus, there is growing international attention on planetary defense, especially with asteroid Apophis expected to pass in 2029.