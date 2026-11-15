ASTRA assembles 1.4-meter antenna bay in space for DARPA NOM4D
Big news from orbit: a robot called ASTRA built a structure in space all by itself (no astronauts needed).
Using composite-fiber tubes and aluminum joints, ASTRA put together a 1.4-meter antenna bay.
This milestone is part of DARPA's NOM4D program, which is all about making it easier to build things directly in space.
Robots could build larger orbital structures
Instead of launching bulky structures from Earth or unfolding them like origami, robots like ASTRA could soon build much bigger things (think solar panels or antennas) right where we need them.
This means more room for science gear and less work (and risk) for astronauts.
With new projects lined up, including one on the International Space Station (ISS), space construction technology is just getting started.