AstraZeneca, Oracle use AI and real-world data for safer trials
Technology
AstraZeneca is joining forces with Oracle to use AI and real-world data for faster, safer clinical trials.
Their first project kicks off in Abu Dhabi, focusing on hypertension research alongside local healthcare firm M42.
By using AI to match patients, they hope to solve big hurdles like slow recruitment and high costs, especially for diseases like cancer and rare conditions.
Partnership supports AstraZeneca $80B revenue target
This partnership is part of AstraZeneca's plan to expand its medicine lineup and reach over $80 billion in yearly revenue by 2030.
The idea is that smarter trials will help diagnose serious illnesses earlier and speed up new drug development.
AstraZeneca said the goal is to support patient matching and research and monitor safety signals.