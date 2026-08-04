Astro Base to unveil 80-tonne-class FFSC engine on August 8

The FFSC engine uses a smart design that processes fuel and oxidizer separately before burning, making it more powerful and efficient while reducing wear on parts.

With 80 metric tons of thrust (about 780 kilonewtons), it's perfect for medium-lift rockets and can be scaled up for bigger missions.

This could seriously boost India's ability to launch stuff into space without leaning on foreign tech, opening doors for next-generation reusable rockets built right here.