Astrobase unveils Everest, India's 1st full-flow staged combustion rocket engine
Astrobase Space Technologies, a Bengaluru startup, just introduced Everest, the first Indian rocket engine using full-flow staged combustion.
This 80-metric-ton-class engine is designed to produce about 800 kilonewtons of thrust in the vacuum of space.
It's a big step forward for India, bringing us into the league of advanced rocket technology that only SpaceX had before.
Everest hot-fire test planned Andhra Pradesh
Everest boosts efficiency by pre-burning fuel and oxidizer separately before combining them in the main chamber, which helps reduce stress on parts and allows higher pressure.
Astrobase tested a smaller prototype last year and ran high-speed pump trials earlier in 2026. Now they're gearing up for a full-scale hot-fire test at their Andhra Pradesh facility.
If all goes well, Everest could help India develop reusable rockets, something Astrobase is confident about.