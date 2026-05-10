Astronomers detect 1st atmosphere on Kuiper Belt object 2002 XV93 Technology May 10, 2026

Astronomers have just found a super-thin atmosphere around (612533) 2002 XV93, a small icy world way out in the Kuiper Belt, the solar system's chilly edge.

This is the first time anyone has seen an atmosphere on such a tiny object out there, and it could change what we know about these ancient leftovers from when the solar system formed.