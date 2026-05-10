Astronomers detect 1st atmosphere on Kuiper Belt object 2002 XV93
Technology
Astronomers have just found a super-thin atmosphere around (612533) 2002 XV93, a small icy world way out in the Kuiper Belt, the solar system's chilly edge.
This is the first time anyone has seen an atmosphere on such a tiny object out there, and it could change what we know about these ancient leftovers from when the solar system formed.
Raises questions about Kuiper Belt atmospheres
Scientists had long believed smaller bodies had difficulty retaining atmospheres because of weak surface gravity and extremely cold temperatures.
Even larger Kuiper Belt objects like Eris and Haumea have not shown atmospheres before.
This discovery opens up new questions about how atmospheres form in deep space, maybe even what else could be hiding out there.