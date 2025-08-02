Next Article
Astronomers discover massive gas cloud reshaping our understanding of galaxies
Astronomers have spotted a gigantic gas cloud—called the Midpoint Cloud—stretching 200 light-years across our galaxy.
This cloud could be a big deal for how stars are born at the heart of the Milky Way, as it seems to funnel fresh material right into the galaxy's core.
Scientists say studying this region helps us understand how galaxies like ours grow and change.
Knot E's role in star formation
Researchers confirmed that the Midpoint Cloud's mass and movement match what you'd expect near our galaxy's busy center, acting as a bridge between calm outer space and the hectic core.
They also found "Knot E," a small clump inside the cloud shaped by past supernova explosions, offering new clues about how stars form and evolve in these extreme environments.