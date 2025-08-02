Astronomers discover massive gas cloud reshaping our understanding of galaxies Technology Aug 02, 2025

Astronomers have spotted a gigantic gas cloud—called the Midpoint Cloud—stretching 200 light-years across our galaxy.

This cloud could be a big deal for how stars are born at the heart of the Milky Way, as it seems to funnel fresh material right into the galaxy's core.

Scientists say studying this region helps us understand how galaxies like ours grow and change.