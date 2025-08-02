Next Article
SpaceX's Crew-11 mission reaches ISS for 6-month stay
NASA and SpaceX just pulled off another smooth launch—Crew-11 is now safely docked at the International Space Station.
Four astronauts from the US, Japan, and Russia made the trip together on the Dragon Endeavour capsule.
Their arrival highlights how space exploration is truly a global team effort.
Astronauts will run experiments that prep us for future Moon missions
Over the next six months, these astronauts will run experiments that prep us for future Moon missions—think lunar landing simulations and testing how gravity changes affect navigation near the Moon's South Pole.
They'll even try growing Armenian pomegranate seeds in microgravity to help figure out sustainable food for long-term space travel.
With the ISS sticking around until 2030, missions like this keep pushing what's possible in space.