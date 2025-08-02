SpaceX's Crew-11 mission reaches ISS for 6-month stay

Astronauts will run experiments that prep us for future Moon missions

Over the next six months, these astronauts will run experiments that prep us for future Moon missions—think lunar landing simulations and testing how gravity changes affect navigation near the Moon's South Pole.

They'll even try growing Armenian pomegranate seeds in microgravity to help figure out sustainable food for long-term space travel.

With the ISS sticking around until 2030, missions like this keep pushing what's possible in space.