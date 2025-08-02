Claude sonnet models now preferred over OpenAI's LLMs
Anthropic has just pulled ahead of OpenAI as the top pick for businesses using AI, with 32% of enterprises now choosing Anthropic's language models.
OpenAI, which currently holds a 25% share, has slipped behind, while Google and Meta Llama trail at 20% and 9%.
Claude Sonnet models are now the go-to for coding tasks
Anthropic's Claude Sonnet models (launched in mid-2024) are built for real-world tasks and coding help.
These upgrades have doubled their share of the AI coding market to 42%, far outpacing OpenAI's 21%.
Features like smarter learning methods and better integration with other tools make Claude a favorite for companies that want reliable, practical results.
Trends in AI adoption and model preference
More startups (74%) and big companies (49%) are putting AI into live production than before.
Meanwhile, open-source language models are losing ground as performance becomes the main dealbreaker—customization sounds cool but can't compete if results aren't strong.