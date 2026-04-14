Astronomers find Einstein Cross in J1453g, challenging galaxy formation theories

Study finds J1453g resembles Milky Way

An Einstein Cross happens when the light from a faraway quasar bends around a massive galaxy, creating a cross-shaped pattern.

This let researchers measure J1453g's mass more accurately than ever before at such distances.

Even cooler: J1453g looks surprisingly similar to our own Milky Way, hinting that galaxies might grow through dramatic events like collisions.

This find gives us fresh clues about how galaxies like ours came to be.