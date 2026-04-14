Astronomers find Einstein Cross in J1453g, challenging galaxy formation theories
Astronomers just found an "Einstein Cross" while studying a distant galaxy called J1453g, and it's shaking up what we thought we knew about how galaxies form.
J1453g is especially interesting because, even though it's pretty young, it already has mature stars, something scientists didn't expect to see.
The discovery was published in Nature Astronomy this month.
Study finds J1453g resembles Milky Way
An Einstein Cross happens when the light from a faraway quasar bends around a massive galaxy, creating a cross-shaped pattern.
This let researchers measure J1453g's mass more accurately than ever before at such distances.
Even cooler: J1453g looks surprisingly similar to our own Milky Way, hinting that galaxies might grow through dramatic events like collisions.
This find gives us fresh clues about how galaxies like ours came to be.