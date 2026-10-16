Astronomers find green white dwarf WD J1330+6435 showing sodium absorption
Technology
Astronomers just found something wild, a "green star" called WD J1330+6435, about 326 light-years from us.
This white dwarf shines green because sodium in its atmosphere absorbs orange light, flipping what we thought we knew about how these stars look.
Carbon molecules color white dwarf salmon-pink
Turns out, white dwarfs aren't limited to just white or blue shades.
Scientists also found another rare one with a salmon-pink glow, thanks to carbon molecules.
These discoveries show that stars can come in more colors than we imagined.