Astronomers find new super-Earth in habitable zone of its star

Researchers used the radial velocity method—tracking tiny wobbles in the star's movement—to spot GJ 251c after analyzing two decades of data from advanced instruments. Its clear orbit signal makes this planet one of the most promising places to search for signs of life beyond Earth.

Hope to peek at GJ 251c's atmosphere in future

Right now, even powerful telescopes like James Webb can't peek at GJ 251c's atmosphere due to its distance and orbit.

But there's hope: NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory, launching in the 2040s, aims to directly image this planet and hunt for possible signs of life.

Plus, GJ 251c's slightly wider orbit might help protect any atmosphere it has from harsh stellar flares.