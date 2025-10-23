Astronomers find new super-Earth in habitable zone of its star
Astronomers have discovered GJ 251c, a rocky planet nearly four times bigger than Earth and orbiting in the habitable zone of its red dwarf star, about 18 light-years from us in Gemini.
Announced on October 23, 2025, this super-Earth sits where liquid water might exist if conditions are right.
GJ 251c 1 of most promising exoplanets for life search
Researchers used the radial velocity method—tracking tiny wobbles in the star's movement—to spot GJ 251c after analyzing two decades of data from advanced instruments.
Its clear orbit signal makes this planet one of the most promising places to search for signs of life beyond Earth.
Hope to peek at GJ 251c's atmosphere in future
Right now, even powerful telescopes like James Webb can't peek at GJ 251c's atmosphere due to its distance and orbit.
But there's hope: NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory, launching in the 2040s, aims to directly image this planet and hunt for possible signs of life.
Plus, GJ 251c's slightly wider orbit might help protect any atmosphere it has from harsh stellar flares.