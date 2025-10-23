Meta lays off 600 employees from its AI team

Layoffs are about trimming down layers and speeding up

Meta says these layoffs are about trimming down layers and speeding up how quickly they can launch new AI tools.

The affected employees appear to be working out of Meta's offices in the US and EMEA regions, but Meta is helping them find other roles within the company through a fast-track process.

The core leadership team in AI isn't impacted, and Meta insists it's still all-in on building smarter tech—just with a leaner crew.