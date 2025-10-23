Next Article
Meta lays off 600 employees from its AI team
Technology
Meta has let go of about 600 people from its Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the umbrella entity focused on the social media giant's AI efforts.
The move, announced this week, is part of a broader shake-up to help Meta work faster and more efficiently after years of heavy hiring and big spending on AI.
Layoffs are about trimming down layers and speeding up
Meta says these layoffs are about trimming down layers and speeding up how quickly they can launch new AI tools.
The affected employees appear to be working out of Meta's offices in the US and EMEA regions, but Meta is helping them find other roles within the company through a fast-track process.
The core leadership team in AI isn't impacted, and Meta insists it's still all-in on building smarter tech—just with a leaner crew.