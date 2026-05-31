Astronomers find ring-shaped zone beyond Jupiter that helped form planetesimals

Simulations link Jupiter ring to meteorites

Using computer simulations, researchers saw that this area produced planetesimals with all sorts of compositions over time.

According to Joanna Drazkowska from the Max Planck Institute, it's thanks to changing dust and gas conditions, Jupiter's gravity clearing space, and creating a high-pressure ring.

The study also explains where rare carbon-rich meteorites found on Earth came from, connecting them back to this busy planetary birthplace.