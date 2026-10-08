Astronomers find star slowly accreting brown dwarf in ZTF J0440+2325

Astronomers just found a star in the ZTF J0440+2325 system, about 300 light-years away, slowly "eating" a brown dwarf companion.

The star is pulling in material at a wild rate: think 5.2 billion quarter-pounder burgers every second!

This is the first time scientists have caught a low-mass star in such a long-term cosmic meal, which could go on for billions of years.