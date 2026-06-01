Astronomers identify a likely cataclysmic variable source for ASKAP J1745
Astronomers have identified a likely source for ASKAP J1745, one of the puzzling, long-period radio signals, spotted since 2022.
The main culprit is ASKAP J1745, a repeating burst found by Australia's ASKAP telescope.
Researchers dug into its X-ray and radio patterns using several telescopes to get a clearer picture.
Accreting white dwarf weakens pulsar explanation
ASKAP J1745 comes from what's called a cataclysmic variable star system: a white dwarf is pulling material from its companion star, creating X-rays and radio waves as particles interact with strong magnetic fields.
This makes pulsars less likely, since these signals repeat much more slowly than expected for them.
Scientists call ASKAP J1745 Rosetta stone
Scientists are calling ASKAP J1745 a Rosetta stone for understanding cosmic phenomena like magnetic fields and orbital motion.
This discovery helps us make sense of these mysterious signals, but there's still more to learn about how they work across the universe.