Astronomers led by Josep Marti find Milky Way's 1st microblazar

Microblazars are like the little siblings of blazars: they have regular-sized black holes instead of giant ones but still fire off powerful jets.

The team noticed the companion star's flickering, revealing it orbits the black hole every 11.4 days.

Radio telescopes then picked up a huge jet and even a bubble 100 light-years wide where that jet slams into space gas, creating high-energy gamma rays.

Josep Marti said this discovery offers a unique opportunity to study how such systems evolve. Pretty exciting stuff for anyone curious about black holes!