This 'rogue' planet has auroral activity similar to Northern Lights

Astronomers from Trinity College Dublin have studied a rogue planet, SIMP-0136, exhibiting auroral activity similar to Earth's Northern Lights. The groundbreaking observation was made using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope . The team's findings were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Rogue planets are celestial bodies that do not orbit any star and instead drift through space on their own.

Atmospheric analysis James Webb Space Telescope's advanced instruments The advanced instruments aboard the James Webb Space Telescope enabled the team to detect minute changes in SIMP-0136's brightness as it rotated. These variations were used to monitor temperature, cloud cover, and chemical composition changes on the planet. Dr. Evert Nasedkin from Trinity College Dublin's School of Physics said, "These are some of the most precise measurements of the atmosphere of any extra-solar object to date."

Temperature fluctuations Storm activity similar to Jupiter's Great Red Spot The team's observations revealed that SIMP-0136's temperature changes were less than five degree Celsius. These subtle variations were associated with slight changes in the planet's chemical composition, hinting at storm activity similar to Jupiter's Great Red Spot. Dr. Nasedkin explained, "The precise observations we made meant we could accurately record temperature changes smaller than 5°C."

Cloud coverage Clouds cover remained constant across SIMP-0136's surface Unlike Earth, where cloud cover changes can affect atmospheric conditions, the team found that SIMP-0136's cloud cover remained constant across its surface. At such high temperatures, these clouds are not like those on Earth but are made of silicate grains similar to beach sand. This discovery was part of the first publication by the new "Exo-Aimsir" group led by Professor Johanna Vos at Trinity College Dublin.