Astronomers saw giant exoplanet TOI-2535b vanish for 1st time
For the first time ever, astronomers saw a giant exoplanet, TOI-2535b, completely vanish from view.
Spotted by NASA's TESS mission in 2019, the planet was visible until March 2026 before gradually dropping off the radar.
Scientists think it vanished because an unseen hidden companion planet pulled TOI-2535b's orbit out of alignment, changing how it crosses its star from our perspective.
Possible Saturn-sized neighbor tilts TOI-2535 orbits
TOI-2535b orbits its star (about 1,100 light-years away) every just over eight days, but a gravitational tug-of-war with its possible Saturn-sized neighbor tilted their orbits, a rare move in planetary systems.
Astrophysicist Samuel Yee, a 51 Pegasi b Fellow at UCLA, said, "The two planets around TOI-2535 have mutual inclinations of at least 5 degrees, larger than most other planetary systems containing multiple planets."
This discovery could change what we know about how planets behave and disappear over time.