Astronomers study comet 3I/ATLAS from cold Milky Way origin

Comet 3I/ATLAS deuterium suggests ancient origin

Turns out, 3I/ATLAS has super high levels of deuterium, basically "heavy" hydrogen, about 30 times more than local comets and even more than Earth's oceans.

This hints that it formed in a chilly, low-radiation zone long before our Sun existed.

As researcher Teresa Paneque-Carreno put it, this discovery shows just how many different environments exist for planet formation across our galaxy.