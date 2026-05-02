3 planets to dazzle May sky: When, how to watch

This month, three planets: Jupiter , Venus, and Mercury, will put on a spectacular show in the evening sky. Jupiter has been an excellent target for stargazers with its bright appearance and distinctive cloud patterns. However, this month marks its decline as it moves lower in the western sky. The planet will be positioned near Gemini's "Twin Stars," Pollux and Castor. A crescent moon will pass by on May 20, creating a beautiful celestial scene.

Celestial alignment Venus will shine brightly in the evening sky Venus, despite being lower in the western sky, is much brighter than Jupiter. However, it doesn't look as good through telescopes as its gibbous disk looks small and featureless. The planet will be seen shining brightly in the evening sky throughout May. Its conjunction with a slender crescent moon on May 18 will be a sight to behold, especially through binoculars or with the naked eye.

Planetary debut Mercury will become visible toward the end of May Towards the end of May, Mercury will start to appear near the west-northwest horizon shortly after sunset. The speedy planet will be at superior conjunction on May 14, hidden by the sun's disk. However, it will become visible a week after conjunction. By May 25, a magnitude -1.1 Mercury should be an easy naked-eye object.

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