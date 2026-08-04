ASUS launches 15.6-inch Chromebook CX15 in India with Intel N50
Technology
ASUS just dropped the Chromebook CX15 in India, a 15.6-inch laptop powered by an Intel N50 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Chrome OS, promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life, and comes bundled with a three-month Google AI Pro membership for extra productivity perks.
CX15 priced ₹47,990 offers no-cost EMI
The CX15 is priced at ₹47,990 and comes in Pure Grey. You can grab it online or at stores like ASUS eShop and Reliance Digital, with no-cost EMI options starting at ₹3,999 a month.
Built tough to US military standards, it features a spill-resistant keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C charging, a privacy webcam shutter, and Titan-C security chip, plus you get 5TB of cloud storage and advanced AI tools with the Google AI Pro offer.