ASUS launches new Zenbook and Vivobook laptop lines in India
Technology
ASUS just launched its latest Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, packing the newest Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X2 processors.
The Zenbook line includes the S14 (with a top-end Core Ultra 9 chip), the Duo (Core Ultra 7), and A14 and A16 models running on Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme.
The Vivobooks are aimed at those wanting solid performance without breaking the bank.
Zenbook and Vivobook prices and availability
Vivobooks start at ₹98,990 for the 14-inch model and go up to ₹131,990 for the S16 with a Core Ultra 7.
Zenbooks are a bit pricier: S14 comes in at ₹179,990 while the Duo tops out at ₹299,990.
You can grab these new laptops from April 21 at ASUS stores or online at Amazon and Flipkart.