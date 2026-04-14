ASUS launches new Zenbook and Vivobook laptop lines in India

Zenbook and Vivobook prices and availability

Vivobooks start at ₹98,990 for the 14-inch model and go up to ₹131,990 for the S16 with a Core Ultra 7.

Zenbooks are a bit pricier: S14 comes in at ₹179,990 while the Duo tops out at ₹299,990.

You can grab these new laptops from April 21 at ASUS stores or online at Amazon and Flipkart.