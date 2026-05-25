ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X, starting at ₹101,990
ASUS just launched the VM441 AiO, an all-in-one PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processor.
It's super slim, comes with a 24-inch display, and you can pick between 512GB or 1TB SSD storage.
Prices start at ₹101,990, and there are flexible payment plans: think no-cost EMI from ₹5,666 per month and up to ₹2,500 cashback on EMI applicable on select bank cards.
Full HD touchscreen with AI features
The VM441 packs a Full HD touchscreen with wide viewing angles and vibrant colors, great for both work and binge-watching.
It's got AI chops for smooth multitasking thanks to the Snapdragon X chip, plus Dolby Atmos speakers, AI noise cancelation for calls or meetings, and a Windows Hello-ready camera with privacy shutter.
You also get a wireless keyboard and mouse set, lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024 access, and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic thrown in.
Available online and in stores across India!