ASUS launches VM441 AiO with Snapdragon X, starting at ₹101,990

Full HD touchscreen with AI features

The VM441 packs a Full HD touchscreen with wide viewing angles and vibrant colors, great for both work and binge-watching.

It's got AI chops for smooth multitasking thanks to the Snapdragon X chip, plus Dolby Atmos speakers, AI noise cancelation for calls or meetings, and a Windows Hello-ready camera with privacy shutter.

You also get a wireless keyboard and mouse set, lifetime Microsoft Office Home 2024 access, and a year of Microsoft 365 Basic thrown in.

Available online and in stores across India!