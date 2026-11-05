ASUS launches Zenbook 14 (2026) in India with 3 chips
Technology
ASUS just dropped the Zenbook 14 (2026) in India, packing a choice of Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI, or Snapdragon X series chips.
The Intel configuration has a 70Wh battery, and ASUS says the Zenbook 14 can deliver up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Prices start at ₹136,990 and go up to ₹167,990 for the top model.
Windows 11 Home with OLED options
The Zenbook 14 runs Windows 11 Home and comes with OLED touchscreen options.
You'll get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a variety of ports depending on which version you pick.
It's available at ASUS stores, their e-shop, Amazon, and other major retailers, plus there are no-cost EMI options if you want to spread out payments.