ASUS launches Zenbook 14 (2026) in India with 3 chips

ASUS just dropped the Zenbook 14 (2026) in India, packing a choice of Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI, or Snapdragon X series chips.

The Intel configuration has a 70Wh battery, and ASUS says the Zenbook 14 can deliver up to 33 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Prices start at ₹136,990 and go up to ₹167,990 for the top model.