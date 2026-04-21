ASUS launches Zenbook and Vivobook laptops with AI in India
ASUS just launched its latest Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, packing advanced AI features and some serious hardware upgrades.
The lineup covers both premium (think Zenbook S14, DUO, A14) and everyday options (Vivobook 14, 16, S14, S16), with prices starting at ₹98,990.
You can grab them online or in stores.
ASUS Zenbook Vivobook pricing and chips
The Zenbook S14 kicks off at ₹179,990 with a sharp 3K OLED touch display, while the DUO model (from ₹299,990) gives you dual 3K OLED screens for multitasking fans.
Vivobooks are built for daily work and start at ₹98,990.
All models come powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Snapdragon X2 chips with strong AI performance. Plus, they're designed to be tough, thanks to a Ceraluminum chassis, and focus on user comfort.
The Zenbook A16 is also set to arrive this June if you're looking for something fresh soon.