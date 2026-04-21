ASUS launches Zenbook and Vivobook laptops with AI in India

ASUS Zenbook Vivobook pricing and chips

The Zenbook S14 kicks off at ₹179,990 with a sharp 3K OLED touch display, while the DUO model (from ₹299,990) gives you dual 3K OLED screens for multitasking fans.

Vivobooks are built for daily work and start at ₹98,990.

All models come powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or Snapdragon X2 chips with strong AI performance. Plus, they're designed to be tough, thanks to a Ceraluminum chassis, and focus on user comfort.

The Zenbook A16 is also set to arrive this June if you're looking for something fresh soon.